Who run the world?

Starz extended its Black women-fueled winning streak with refreshingly vibrant series “Run The World” that delivered laughs, IG caption-worthy quotables and a melanin-kissed cast who shine on the weekly ‘sip and stream’ event.

“Run The World” follows a tight-knit circle of smart, funny, and dynamic 30-something Black women as they each take their own path towards a common life goal: running the world.

Set in Harlem, these fiercely loyal best friends provide support and honest advice to each other while facing the many challenges life throws their way — complex struggles as Black women, the chaos of living in the concrete jungle, dating and relationships, family drama, and striving for career success — all while endeavoring to make that climb to the top as they build their own empires.

With showrunner and executive producer Yvette Lee Bowser (Living Single, Black-ish, Netflix’s Dear White People) and creator and executive producer Leigh Davenport (The Perfect Find, Wendy Williams: The Hot Topic, BET’s Boomerang) at the helm, the buzzy series offers a candid look into Black friendship and the Black female experience.

“Let’s have a little magic, a little levity, a little fun,” said show creator/executive producer Leigh Davenport in an interview with W Mag. All of these things that we deal with—of course it gets dark and hard. But we are also so funny. The way that Black Twitter continues to wow me, it never ceases… To capture that magic, and that part of our experience, I don’t believe that the answer to Black trauma is Black joy. I don’t think that one overrides the other. I just think that we could all use a little bit more joy.”

What was your fave moment of the premiere? Tell us down below and peep the Twitter hysteria on the flip.