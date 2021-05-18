BIG LATTO was right there!

After months of an exhausting social media saga, Mulatto finally changed her controversial name to “Latto” (yep, just Latto) instead of the popular “Big Latto” in a rather curious plot twist marking the end of her first “scandal” while fueling mixed reactions across Twitter.

“Mulatto” comes from the Portuguese term for ‘young mule’–a hybrid mix of a horse and a donkey–and was used to describe people of mixed race.

Naturally, the popular “Muwop” rapper (whose real name is Alyssa Michelle Stephens) swatted away criticism over and over (and over) again before announcing that her new name was coming in a recent video.

“The older I get, you know, just the state of the world right now with Donald Trump being the president…police brutality, just reaching a point where the world is fed up,” she said during an interview with HotNewHipHop. “I was out on the frontlines marching for victims of police brutality and the Black Lives Matter movement as a whole,” she continued. “To me, you get to a point where [the name] is not worth it anymore. I don’t know. Your intention is kind of being misinterpreted. So it’s like you’ve got to self reflect and go back to the drawing board.”

With her name change, comes a new track (or project) this Friday that we’re sure will reinforce her spot as a Top 3 female rapper in the game today.

Whether she’ll address the decision in detail on the track, we don’t know, but we look forward to her next interviews in the coming weeks.

Thumbs up or down to the name change? Why do you think she passed on Big Latto? Tell us down below and peep the Twitter chitter-chatter on the flip.