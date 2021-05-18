Bossip Video

Listen all these young models are her sons — but now she’s got a daughter.

Naomi Campbell took to Instagram the morning of Tuesday, May 18th to share the happy news that she has begun her motherhood journey. The British beauty posted a photo of her hand cupping a tiny pair of baby feet beneath the hem of a floral printed baby dress. In her caption she revealed, “A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother, So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel. There is no greater love.”

We’re so happy for her!

The 51-year-old beauty has famously never wed. Her most public relationship, with Russian billionaire Vlad Doronin had a notoriously messy ending in 2013 thanks to Doronin smashing Campbell’s protegé Luo Zilin to smithereens…

Naomi has been linked to rapper Skepta in recent years as well as magician David Blaine.

In 2019, Campbell sparked rumors she’d adopted a baby after a beautiful photo was published of her cradling an infant during an orphanage visit in Lagos, Nigeria.

Campbell’s famous friends including British VOGUE chief Edward Enningful, designers Marc Jacobs and Donatella Versace, actresses Ryan Destiny, Holly Robinson Peete, Gabrielle Union and Zoe Saldana, stylist June Ambrose, Tina Lawson and more piled congratulations and well wishes in her comments section on the post.

Congratulations Naomi! We are over the moon for you and can’t wait to see and hear more about your little one and your motherhood journey!