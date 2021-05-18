Bossip Video

50 Cent is all about doing good deeds, and that’s not only confined to his home state of New York.

The rapper recently donated $300,000 via his G Unity Foundation to the Houston Independent School District, a sum that was matched by the Houston United Group in an effort to bring an advanced business program to the district and its three high schools. In total, a whopping $600,000 will be going toward starting the program birthed by Fif.

“The kids that won’t listen to nobody, will listen to me, we come out of the same kinda confusion,” he wrote in a tweet about the donation and the start of the program. “This program is just gonna show them how to win.”

“Over the past 20 years, I’ve been focused on academic enrichment projects and making donations to already exciting organizations that can execute it,” 50 said in a statement, according to KHOU 11. “Following COVID, providing the opportunities and tools for people to make their path easier in entrepreneurship, it’s exciting to be a part of that. And a great way to start things in Houston. It’s three schools now, but it’s going be a lot more. Watch me.”