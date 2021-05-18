Heyyy Jourdin

Guyanese Goddess Jourdin Pauline is ready to claim the Pop crown with undeniable star power that pops in her screen-lickable “Lustful Desires” video where we see her Stranger THANGIN’ on a lusty-eyed horndog when she’s not bouncing in a Bubble Yum-scented retro aerobics ‘fit.

“It’s a different sound, a nostalgic timeless sound. It’s a vibe,” she told Flaunt Mag about the single in a recent interview.

Peep the “Stranger Things”-themed video below:

Exuding confidence and charisma, the minxy baddie talks her isht (“I been feeling lonely, you know I been in my own league”) on the catchy bop that’s perfect for blasting with the top down this Hot Girl Summer.

We won’t judge you for watching the video multiple times (because we definitely did) at an exciting time for the emerging star who brings more than just sex appeal to Pop music.

“I don’t know,” she said when asked how she learned to write/produce at an early age. People be asking me and I say “yo, it’s God.” It comes out. I’ve always been a musical-type being. Couldn’t connect with school, couldn’t connect with sports, couldn’t connect with anything other than entertaining. Melodies or making a beat, stuff like that was my happy place for a really long time. Even now.”

Racking up millions of streams independently while running a cannabis line, the ascending artist, influencer and entrepreneur is primed for a major year that’s just beginning.

“I just did it, and I love it,” she said about her booming weed brand Pauline Kush. I’m excited to expand it and do more with it. It’s selling out like crazy. Girl, it’s selling out so fast. Every time I post that we have it, everybody… I can’t even make it up. No bro, everybody.”

Stream her EP “Love Songs About Nobody” this Friday and enjoy her hottest pics on the flip.