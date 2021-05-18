Bossip Video

It’s really not a good week for the Joe’s of the podcasting world.

Joe Rogan is facing backlash once again for something he said on his podcast, this time, being concerned about the future censorship of straight white men….even though he’s constantly saying whatever the f*!% he wants on the most listened to podcast ever.

During a recent conversation on his Joe Rogan Experience podcast, the comedian and his guest, another white guy named Joe, reflected on the current status of “edgy comedy,” referring to the 2007 hit film Superbad. They go on to talk about a mental health podcast his guest listened to recently, during which the “straight white guy” host reflected on how his self-deprecating style of humor could be viewed as offensive due to his inherent privilege.

“They were literally discussing earnestly how straight white men shouldn’t really try to be funny,” comedian Joe List said on the podcast. That’s when Rogan offered some comments that have since been (rightfully) endlessly ridiculed.

“You can never be woke enough,” Rogan said. “That’s the problem. It keeps going. It keeps going further and further and further down the line. And if you get to the point where you capitulate, where you agree to all these demands, it’ll eventually get to [where] straight white men are not allowed to talk because it’s your privilege to express yourself when other people of color have been silenced throughout history. It’ll be, you’re not allowed to go outside because so many people were imprisoned for so many years. I’m not joking. It really will get there.” “There’s a lot of people that are taking advantage of this weirdness in our culture and that becomes their thing,” Rogan continued. “Their thing is calling people out for their privilege, calling people out for their position. You know, it’s f****ing crazy times.”

If the idea that straight white men are being silenced wasn’t ridiculous enough on its own, it becomes richer considering the source: a straight white man with millions of listeners every single week.

This most recent backlash comes following more air-headed remarks from Rogan, who received pushback from Dr. Fauci and just about everyone else for his comments on COVID-19 vaccines, advising healthy, young people not to get the shot. He later took his comments back, saying he isn’t anti-vaccination, but that was after telling his, once again, millions of listeners not to get the shot.