Joe Budden has issued an apology to Olivia Dope, a DJ and ex-employee from his podcast network who alleged the 40-year-old sexually harassed her while working for him.

Earlier this week, Dope claimed Budden sat in on the recording of “See, the Thing Is” — a female-led podcast on the Joe Budden Network — and “continuously made sexual, suggestive remarks to me that made me extremely uncomfortable as well as fearful of dampening the mood if I didn’t laugh along while he made those sexual remarks to me.”

In a statement issued via Rolling Stone, Budden responded to the allegations by saying “I apologize.”

“As a podcaster, it is my job to address topics and create dialogue around them. During the conversation on the See, The Thing Is podcast I didn’t handle the topics with the sensitivity they deserved. I recognize my words and power in that situation created an upsetting environment for Olivia. Upon reflection, both the network and I take accountability for this.”

He continued:

“I apologize sincerely to Olivia, her former co-hosts, our staff, and the public. In an effort to not further any trauma, the episode will be removed from all platforms. We support all women’s rights to feel comfortable and protected in the workplace. We fell short of that in this instance.”

Joe concluded: