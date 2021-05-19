Bossip Video

Chris Rock stops by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to promote his new film, Spiral, and is joined by special guest and executive producer of the movie’s soundtrack, 21 Savage.

After a year delay thanks to COVID-19, Chris Rock’s take on the SAW franchise, Spiral, has finally hit theaters. The movie has already topped box offices and marked a refreshing start to movie theaters rebounding from the pandemic.

Of course, with any movie always comes the press run, but this time, Chris Rock has a partner in crime to tag along. 21 Savage provides the soundtrack for the movie, bringing his horror-themed rap music to the big screen. Both stopped by The Tonight Show recently to promote the film and of course have a little fun with Jimmy.

While on the show, Chris Rock also breaks down how he convinced Samuel L. Jackson to join the cast of the movie. Rock explains it’s fairly easy just to have a check for Samuel and pay him and he will always show up and do his job–fair enough. The comedian also goes back to talk about the beginning of his career and open up about Eddie Murphy giving him his first big shot.





You can watch 21 Savage and Chris Rock play a game with Jimmy Fallon and talk Spiral below.





The 56-year-old comedian recently told Yahoo Entertainment that he’s always wanted to jump into the Horror game, especially if he could deliver his comedic spin on the genre.

Coincidentally, Rock found himself sitting right next to Lionsgate Vice Chairman Michael Burns at a wedding in Brazil where he took a chance and pitched his idea.

“I said, ‘You ever think about a little comedy in Saw?’ And you could see him perk up,” recalled Rock. “And next thing I know I’m in a meeting with the head of Lionsgate. Next thing I know I’m on a set shooting a movie.”

The film’s director Darren Lynn Bousman shared more about Chris’ philosophy for the new film.

“One thing that Chris was very vocal about was, ‘This has to be a Saw movie. I don’t want to turn it into a comedy. It has to be Saw with just some interjected humor,” Bousman added.

Have you seen “Spiral” yet? Let us know down below!