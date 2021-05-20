Bossip Video

Now this, this is something.

There’s a super girl group reality show coming to BET and it involves several of our nostalgic R&B faves.

BET has confirmed that the new series, BET Presents The Encore, is on the way. The show will follow members from platinum-selling ensembles like 702, Total, Danity Kane, 3LW, Blaque, and Cherish. Produced by Carlos King, who worked as a producer on seasons 1 – 9 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, the 10-episode series will see the singers live together for 30 days to record an album at a home studio, learn choreography, and practice vocals.

“I felt that girl groups never got its just do … and I, as a content creator, wanted to … educate the masses on who I feel are the forgotten sisters of music,” King said in an interview with The Associated Press. “I wanted to pay homage to that industry and really give these women an opportunity to share their stories and their struggles.”

The cast for this project includes some big names from R&B’s past and present, including Pamela Long of Total, sisters Irish and LeMisha Grinstead from 702, Shamari DeVoe of Blaque, and Aubrey O’Day of Danity Kane. Other members include Kiely Williams, who was first known for her involvement in the trio 3LW but later reached multi-platinum status with Disney’s The Cheetah Girls, Nivea, and twins Felisha and Fallon King of Cherish.

King has been working on the new show for seven years, having already shot two versions of it for other networks but never getting the greenlight to produce a full season.

Luckily, interest in the series grew last year after a clip of the previously shot pilot leaked, which featured Kiely Williams and Farrah Franklin, who had a six-month stint in Destiny’s Child in 2000. In the shady clip, Franklin brags about the millions of albums Destiny’s Child sold while Williams questions if Farrah even played a role in the group’s success.

“Gabrielle Union, Sunny Hostin (of “The View”) and Symone Sanders, who is now part of Vice President Kamala Harris’ team, they all tweeted about that clip and said, ‘Bring me this show now. We need this show,'” King told the publication. “And that was the catalyst of me being like, ‘When you have something that’s hot, you got to strike when the iron is hot.’ And that’s what we did.”

Once BET caught wind of the demand for the series, they greenlit a full season.

“Fueled with passion and drive, the leading ladies of ‘BET Presents The Encore’ prove that lightning can absolutely strike twice, and we can’t wait to share the next phase of their journey with our viewers,” BET’s executive vice president of unscripted programming and development Tiffany Lea Williams said in a statement to the AP. “This series will bring fans behind the scenes in the music-making process, reconnect them with some of their favorite chart-topping singers and deliver unforgettable stories from celebrities they love.“

BET Presents The Encore will premiere on BET on June 9.