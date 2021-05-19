Bossip Video
‘Black Ink Crew’ Ceasar Emanuel is taking his baby mama to court over claims she made that he abused their daughter. The mother doubled down on the abuse claims earlier this week after his daughter, Cheyenne, blasted him last January for allegedly pulling her out of the shower and beating.

According to TMZ, Ceaser is suing Crystal Torres for reiterating a claim their now 17-year-old daughter, Cheyenne, made earlier this year — that her father had pulled her out of the shower sometime last year and beat her.
Ceasar denied the allegations, insisting he only “disciplined” Cheyenne. Today the father filed a lawsuit for defamation against Crystal for publicly claiming Ceasar was a child abuser in an Instagram story live stream we previously reported.

According to his lawsuit, Ceasar says that’s just the latest example of his baby mama defaming him.

 
In the court documents, Ceasar says Crystal’s IG post(s) and subsequent interviews around that time are inflammatory and are flat-out false including her claim he was allegedly found guilty of child neglect. Crystal said:

“ACS was called, they’re investigating David Emanuel. You know what he did? He sent a cease and destist to ACS. You know what they did? He was found guilty in the state of New York for child neglect on his child. It’s public record!

Because of that he went and did a retalition on me and told them I used drugs. I volunteered to take a drug test, it came back negative. The point I’m trynna make is your using you daughter…how could you lie on your child?”

Are you shocked by this lawsuit?

