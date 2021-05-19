Bossip Video

GOATs honoring GOATs.

Paul Mooney‘s death comes as a shock to all of us who remember his comedic genius fondly. The 79-year-old has such a rich history of not just telling jokes but telling the truth. The truth about himself, about Black people’s pain, about Amerikkka. His work will outlive all of us and we are the reason why. “We” includes Mooney’s friend and fellow comedian Dave Chappelle who spoke to TMZ today about how important the late, great, comic was to him and to comedy culture. He vowed that he will continue to uplift Mooney’s name to ensure that people always know his name.

As you likely know, Paul and Dave were very close and worked together regularly on classic episodes of Chappelle’s Show. TMZ caught up with Dave outside the SoHo Grand in New York City and got him to share some of what’s in his heart and in his head about his dear friend.

“…he did everything from Richard Pryor’s Show to Chappelle’s Show and he’s one of the first Black people ever in the Writer’s Guild. Paul Mooney will be sorely missed and wildly remembered.”

Peep the video below to watch the rest of Dave’s comments.

Rest in peace Paul Mooney.