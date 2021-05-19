Bossip Video

Why the f**k are people so cotdamn invested in things that have absolutely nothing to do with them?!

Seriously, what is it? Sure, misogyny, bible-thumping, and all other variants apply, but still…what a woman decides to do with her reproductive system is precisely one person’s business, hers. Everyone else just as soon shut the f**k up about it and mind their own. But alas, Republicans and Handmaid’s Tale-y conservatives inexplicably believe it is their business to police people’s bodies.

This afternoon, according to USAToday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott signed a bill that essentially bans all abortions in The Lone Star state. The new law states that as soon as a heartbeat can be detected, usually at about 6 weeks of pregnancy, the woman is no longer allowed to abort said pregnancy. 6 weeks is the magic number for anti-abortion weirdos because a vast majority of women won’t know that they are pregnant until 6 weeks. See how that works? The legislation even goes a step further and allows private citizens to file lawsuits against anyone who “aids and abets” a woman in seeking and completing an abortion. Where’s Lorena Bobbitt when you really need her??

We sincerely hope that everyone in this video suffers a miserable life and spends their afteryears in the hottest part of Hell.