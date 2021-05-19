Bossip Video

Bad Girls For Life

Zeus Network extended its winning streak with spicy new series “BADDIES ATL” starring original bad girls Tanisha Thomas, Natalie Nunn, Janelle Shanks, Seven Craft, Sarah Oliver, Christina Salgado, Judi Jai, Mehgan James and Sidney Starr who reconnect in the ATL to reminisce, settle old beefs and possibly wake up the entire house up by banging pans.

“Tanisha’s always gonna be my BGC sister, we’ve been in each other’s weddings, we’ve been in each other’s baby showers, our families know each other at this point, we just are always gonna have our differences,” said Natalie in our exclusive interview. “We’ll always bump heads but there will always be love there. I don’t have a sister so I just say sister bond but we do bump heads, we bump heads every day.”

Once newcomer Sidney Starr is thrown into the mix, the OG Baddies prove that being a bad girl is not just who they are but what they do.

Peep this wild moment on the carpet during Sidney’s interview with Sheen Magazine‘s Jelisa Raquel:

Joined by network founder Lemuel “Lemmie” Plummer, our BGC faves were on their best behavior (well, kinda) while serving looks at the pink carpet premiere in Atlanta.

Co-executive producer Tanisha Thomas and Natalie Nunn looked especially nice on the carpet that included major media outlets, industry tastemakers and special guests like OG Bad Girl Amber Meade – who displayed a baby bump!; rapper Euro Gotit, Milan Christopher, Recording artist Mikael Amoré, actor Terrence Green,TV personality Kiyomi Leslie and more.

"BADDIES ATL" airs Sunday nights on Zeus Network.