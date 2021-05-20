Bossip Video

Salma Hayek is detailing just how bad her battle with COVID-19 was, still not fully recovering from the virus all this time later.

In a new interview with Variety, the actress revealed that she has spent the last year trying to recover from the coronavirus. Not only did she contract the virus, but her bout with it was so bad, she thought she was going to die, telling her doctor–who begged her to come into the hospital–that she would rather make that transition at home.

“My doctor begged me to go to the hospital because it was so bad,” Hayek revealed when explaining how overwhelmed she was by the symptoms. “I said, ‘No, thank you. I’d rather die at home.’”

The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard star spent seven weeks in isolation in her London home with her husband, François-Henri Pinault, and their 13-year-old daughter, Valentina. At one point, she was even placed on oxygen. While things ended up getting better, it seems more long-term damage has been done, with the 54-year-old saying she’s still recovering and her energy levels aren’t back to normal.

Salma Hayek is making her return to the screen, starring in House of Gucci alongside Lady Gaga and Adam Driver. In the interview, she explained that House of Gucci was “the perfect job to just get back into it” because she didn’t have to spend a lot of time on set since she’s still not 100%.