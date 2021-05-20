Bossip Video

Tristan Thompson just can’t get a break.

Remember the OnlyFans model who alleged he’d fathered her son but failed to support him? There’s been movement in the case this week, but unfortunately for Thompson it isn’t the outcome he was hoping for.

According to new legal docs obtained by TMZ a judge denied Tristan Thompson a $100K default payout in his libel case against Kimberly Alexander, due to issues with the filing that need to be corrected. Thompson sued Alexander over her claims he’s been a deadbeat dad to her son and that a DNA test he’d taken had been tampered with due to the lab’s relationship with the Kardashians.

The BLAST published a statement provided in the legal documents where Tristan boasts about his relationship with his children True and Prince, citing them as an example that he would be happy to love and provide for Alexander’s son if he was proven to be the boy’s father:

“I am the father of two young children. I love my children and take my responsibilities as a father extremely seriously. I am involved in my children’s lives and proud to have close relationships with my children and to provide for their needs financially and otherwise,” Tristan said. He continued, “Had the DNA test results shown that Ms. Alexander’s child was my son, I would have done the same for Ms. Alexander’s child without hesitation. For Ms. Alexander to falsely state that I am the type of man who would neglect his parental duties hurts me emotionally and is incredibly damaging to my reputation.”

Thompson goes on to say Alexander’s false accusations potentially forced him to lose out on endorsement deals because they cause brands to view him as a troubled athlete:

“Most of my professional contracts, including my contracts to play with the NBA, gives them the right to terminate my contract in the event I engage in certain behavior or conduct that may cast the team or the brand in a negative light publicly,” he said in the filing. Adding, “I have potentially lost out on endorsement deals or other brand contracts, as I have been publicly portrayed as a troubled athlete with whom companies do not want to associate or have represent their brand.”

While the default judgment isn’t happening — for now– the case is still ongoing. Thompson is seeking $100k in damages plus additional costs.

In the meantime, Kimberly Alexander has been counting this week’s call by the judge as a victory — and has been doing some trolling from her IG account. In one post, which includes a screenshot of the TMZ article about the denial she captions:

Bd you have a whole other scandal out here!!! But I wrecked ur pay!?? 80 mill doesn’t sound like I did😂😂 Anyways @khloekardashian Please get ur man to take that second test his team kept denying😭😭😭 What’s done in the dark will come to light🙏🏾

Guessing that the $80 million she references is to his paycheck.

A second screenshot Alexander posted is captioned:

DENIED🤪 Now let’s get to the bottom of what’s really going on @khloekardashian And yes I tagged her and what???

Khloe Kardashian is tagged on both posts.

Up until this point, Alexander had not posted images of her son — but that also changed this week. Following her posts about Thompson’s case against her she also shared a boomerang of the boy:

We really hope for the sake of the kid that this doesn’t get any uglier. Do you think Tristan should take a 2nd DNA test?