What is more perfect than “Ice Box” singer Omarion posing as a singing Yeti on The Mask Singer?

There was a surprising yet bittersweet reveal for The Masked Singer fans this week after discovering the icy one, Omarion has been performing the last several weeks wearing the Yeti costume on the FOX show. The revelation came as the 36-year-old was ultimately eliminated from the program.

The talented quadruple threat showcased his obvious acting skills, singing, dancing, and his other specialty — roller skating in a Yeti costume. O called the exhilarating experience “awesome” and said he ‘felt amazing’ putting on each performance, putting his emotions in every tune.

The final four contestants in the competition consisted of Yeti, Black Swan, Chameleon, and Piglet, who performed songs by Kool & the Gang, Dan + Shay, Cam’ron, and Lewis Capaldi, respectively. Ultimately, Yeti was eliminated from The Masked Singer to the dismay of many fans.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Omarion said he enjoyed performing ‘Lonely’ the most, which involved him wearing roller skates.

Yeah, I really enjoyed performing “Lonely,” not just because of the skates, but because of the key of the song and the tone of the song. I know so many people feel lonely and don’t know how to express it. And my voice has that kind of sound and feel that sort of brings forth that emotion and that energy. And it’s a current song as well. You know, Justin [Bieber], put the song out not too long ago. So I felt like, oh, this is dope. This is a current song. People that have heard it that love it, they’ll be like, “Oh, this is a different version right here, this is the Omarion version” — well, they didn’t know that then — but, you know, it’s such a well-written song and well-produced song. So that was my favorite to perform.