Bossip Video

Florida influencer Danielle Miller is behind bars after being caught using stolen identities to apply for COVID-19 PPP loans to fund her lavish Instagram lifestyle.

Ever since the COVID-19 relief bill was announced, arrest after arrest has occurred for people wrongly acquiring relief funds and loans to upgrade their lifestyle. In one case, a rapper was even caught after he rapped about abusing unemployment benefits. Florida had the first notable case of this happening, with a man purchasing a Lamborghini as soon as he received his loan, which is brave when you’re dealing with the government. Even celebrates who are dealing with the downside of being out of the spotlight, like Baby Blue from Pretty Ricky, were caught by the government trying to finesse funds.

Now, we have yet another wild case out of Florida involving PPP loan fraud. According to reports from Complex, influencer Danielle Miller aka @Killadmilla was caught using stolen identities to get a PPP loan to fund her lifestyle and applied for even more after getting the initial loan.

According to a press release from the Department of Justice, 31-year-old Danielle Miller used the funds for personal expenses, including footing the bill for a private flight to California and staying at luxury hotels. Miller was able to obtain the identification of the Massachusetts victim—who has only been identified as L.M.S.—by allegedly gaining access to the Registry of Motor Vehicles database. She then used the person’s info to open a bank account and apply for the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Economic Injury Disaster Loan, and was given over $102,000 by the SBA in August 2020. Miller’s Instagram profile @killadmilla has over 35,000 followers, where she appears to post photos of herself on lavish vacations and wearing expensive clothes. According to court documents, she shared images of herself at luxury hotels in California, which were linked to charges on the victim’s bank account. One was the Petit Ermitage, which purportedly charged $5,500 to the account in September 2020, days after her IG account geotagged the same location. She got around using a fake Massachusetts driver’s license that had the victim’s name and Miller’s photo, and also withdrew money from the account in various ATM transactions.

To make matters worse, in addition to her Massachusetts victim, she had other identities which she used to apply for additional funding totaling over $900,000. Once again, this is the federal government–you won’t get away with it. If you get a loan you know you’re not supposed to, the best thing to do is try and start a legitimate business to use the funds how they are meant to be used.

At the end of the day, it’s embarrassing, because people are being arrested for not flipping the bag if you really think about it.