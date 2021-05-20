Bossip Video

The Utah Jazz is following through on a pledge to award a scholarship for each of their wins during the 2020-2021 preseason and regular season.

Following the conclusion of the NBA’s 2020-2021 regular season, the Jazz made good on their promise to give away college scholarships for every time they won this season. The team ended their preseason and regular season with a total of 55 wins, which came out to full scholarships for 55 lucky students from underrepresented groups throughout the state.

The Jazz posted a YouTube video on Wednesday showing players surprising students with the awards. They will all attend one of six schools, which includes Brigham Young University, Southern Utah University, University of Utah, Utah State University, Utah Valley University, and Weber State University.

“The scholarship awards will cover the full cost of attendance, including tuition, books, fees, and room and board,” the team said in a statement. “So there was shock, disbelief — and incredible joy as the Utah Jazz players spoke with the students.”