The Utah Jazz is following through on a pledge to award a scholarship for each of their wins during the 2020-2021 preseason and regular season.
Following the conclusion of the NBA’s 2020-2021 regular season, the Jazz made good on their promise to give away college scholarships for every time they won this season. The team ended their preseason and regular season with a total of 55 wins, which came out to full scholarships for 55 lucky students from underrepresented groups throughout the state.
The Jazz posted a YouTube video on Wednesday showing players surprising students with the awards. They will all attend one of six schools, which includes Brigham Young University, Southern Utah University, University of Utah, Utah State University, Utah Valley University, and Weber State University.
“The scholarship awards will cover the full cost of attendance, including tuition, books, fees, and room and board,” the team said in a statement. “So there was shock, disbelief — and incredible joy as the Utah Jazz players spoke with the students.”
According to the Utah Jazz, every student selected for a scholarship was in financial need, with 90 percent of them set to be first-generation college students. Fifty-three percent of the recipients are women.
“There is a gap between the number of students from ethnically diverse groups in Utah high schools and the number of those students who go on to post-secondary education, according to the Utah System of Higher Education,” the team explained. “The Utah Jazz scholarship program seeks to help close that gap, making the state a more equitable place for all.
The Utah Jazz are going to face the winner of the Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies game on Friday, and the first playoff game between the teams is scheduled for Sunday at 9:30 PM EST on TNT.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.