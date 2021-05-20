Bossip Video

Does the city of Rochester not pay the mayor enough to keep her husband from acting like a Barksdale?!?

Here’s a plot twist for yo’ a$$! The Mayor of Rochester, New York‘s husband was just arrested and charged for being a part of a drug ring that investigators have been surveilling for months according to DailyMail. Mayor Lovely Warren’s better half, 42-year-old Timothy Granison, was taken into custody after being pulled over during a drug trafficking sting while in possession of $60,000 worth of cocaine, $100,000 in cash, three firearms, and a rifle. Following his arrest, authorities raided Granison and Warren’s home to confiscate another rifle and a handgun. All this happened in front of their 10-year-old daughter Taylor.

District Attorney Sandra Doorley says that there were raids on 7 Rochester homes yesterday with the goal of disbanding what is described as a “mid-level” drug ring that has allegedly been pumping product throughout the streets. When asked specifically if the mayor was involved in the drug ring Doorley would only say, “At this point, I will say we’re not done with the investigation. It is still ongoing so I’m not going to comment at this time”.

Sounds very bad for Mayor Warren as she is already in the midst of fighting campaign finance charges. New York State Police Major Barry Chase says that it is important that he speak to Mayor Warren but neither she nor her lawyers have responded to his request.

Granison has been charged with illegal possession of a firearm, criminal possession of a controlled substance, and possession with intent to sell. Here’s the real kicker, he was released without bail and is set to make his next appearance in court on June 21. That date could prove to be very detrimental to his wife’s career as June 22 is the Rochester mayoral primary where Lovely Warren is campaigning for re-election.

Yikes.