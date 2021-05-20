Bossip Video

Ooo swanky!

Unproblematic RHOA star Kandi Burruss took a break from collecting checks and tending to her dungeon to celebrate her 45th birthday with close friends and family at swanky steakhouse STK.

Dressed like wealth, the golden-penned singer/songwriter-turned-reality star looked amazing at the Atlanta hot spot that never fails to provide the perfect ambiance in its intimate private room.

Guests included Toya Wright, Monyetta Shaw, Shamea Morton, Derek J, Jeremy Haynes, Brande Elise, Mama Joyce and Kandi’s husband Todd Tucker who gifted her with a coveted Tesla.

The Hennessy-sponsored event comes just weeks after she reminded everyone that she’s that girl who wrote Destiny’s Child “Bills, Bills, Bills” AND TLC’s “No Scrubs” years after shining in legendary R&B group Xscape.

Her performances of classic hits were a highlight of the nostalgia-fueled Verzuz with SWV that satisfied fans who couldn’t stop buzzing about the unforgettable event.

She was also the topic of discussion when Phaedra Parks appeared on a WWHL special and told Andy that she’s open to reconciling with her ex-bestie who ended their friendship over Phaedra “repeating” allegations that Kandi and Todd wanted to drug Porsha Williams to take advantage of her in their “sex dungeon.”

Kandi previously said that she would never reconcile with Phaedra and reportedly said that she would leave #RHOA if Phaedra ever returned.

According to Phaedra, however, “never say never” when it comes to them making amends.

“We are both two very strong, powerful Black women as a mom I teach my kids that they can resolve anything so I would never say never.”

Peep all the pics from the fancy affair below: