Let’s get spooky!

Another day, another summer movie slay!

During the BOSSIP Summer Movie guide, our cinema connoisseurs Janeé Bolden and Dani Canada are offering their thoughts on perfectly seasonal cinema and this time ladies are discussing the super scary seventh film in the “The Conjuring” Universe; “The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It.”

“This is super spooky and super real,” says Dani who details the horror film that follows one of the most sensational cases from the files of paranormal investigators Lorraine [Vera Farmiga] and Ed Warren [Patrick Wilson].

She’s also especially spooked to learn that the case marked the first time in U.S. history that a murder suspect would claim demonic possession as a defense.

And while Dani might be freaked out by the supernatural forces on-screen, horror movie lover Janeé thinks the latest “Conjuring” could be another success and add to the already $1.8 billion the franchise has grossed worldwide.

“These movies make money, Danielle and honestly I haven’t missed a “Conjuring” film,” says Janeé.

Check out our full reviews in the video above.

Stay tuned to see more picks from us! Our BOSSIP Editors will be making recommendations all summer long.