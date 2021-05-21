Bossip Video

Ncredible-y fertile father of six already Nick Cannon is seemingly expecting another child according to the internet streets.

Alyssa Scott, a former model from Nick Cannon’s show “Wild ‘n Out”, dropped a few hints that she might be pregnant with the television star’s child, sparking reactions from fans. The rumors sparked after Alyssa shared a photo to announce she was pregnant and the name of her unborn child on Instagram yesterday. The child’s name, Zen S. Cannon, raised eyebrows with folks in her comments noticing the baby’s last name Cannon and it being well known that she worked on his show.

Fast forward, a follower flat-out asked Alyssa if the rapper was the father of her child and the model responded with heart face emojis. Another commented “congratulations to you and Nick” and she replied, “thank you.”

The model has since made her Instagram page private, but her comment was reshared by The Neighborhood Talk. You can also see a photo of Alyssa working for Nick Cannon HERE.

Nick already has two babies on the way including twins with DJ Abby De La Rosa.

The two appear to be in a relationship after he accompanied her to the twin boy’s baby shower celebration recently and posed with her. Back in December of 2020, he also welcomed a second child with Brittany Bell. He also has two old children, his twins with Mariah Carey.

Of course, the internet had a lot to say about Nick’s rumored baby with Alyssa. One social media user on Twitter wrote:

“Somebody please do an emergency vasectomy on Nick Cannon. This is getting ridiculous and out of hand.”

While others questioned if Cannon will be able to hold down his daddy duties with a potential 7th child on the way.

“Nick Cannon has a 7th child on the way with his 4th baby mama… and people got mad at me when I said he can’t possibly be a present and stable father to all of them LMFAO the man is a whole CLOWN,” wrote another user.

