Ceaser Emanuel of Black Ink Crew: New York fame attempted to clear his name with an elaborate press conference Thursday and stop what he thinks is a scheme by his baby mama to rip his life apart. Earlier this week, we reported that Emanuel is suing his baby mama Crystal Torres for accusing him of physically abusing and neglecting their daughter.

The #BlackInkCrew star alleged he only sued Crystal Torres for repeating and elaborating the claim that their 17-year-old daughter Cheyenne made in January that her father pulled her out of the shower and beat her. Ceaser explained that the statement is an alleged lie and that he merely “disciplined” his daughter by taking away her belongings. Now he’s taking legal action, filing a lawsuit for defamation against Crystal for publicly asserting that he was a child abuser.

Ceaser said in the press conference that it was a shame that since he’s now famous, Crystal sees him as a target. He thinks ALL successful Black men go through what he’s going through, calling her his BIGGEST “obstacle.”

“It’s sad that with most black men who succeed there’s always a baby mother or somebody who’s trynna tear them down. I was accused of being a child abuser and was called on months later by my daughter’s mother, not the police. Honest to God, it broke me down a certain way.”

In the official statement from Ceaser, he wants to clarify he thinks his daughter is brainwashed by her mother but he still has concern for her.