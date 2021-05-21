Really?!
Ceaser Emanuel of Black Ink Crew: New York fame attempted to clear his name with an elaborate press conference Thursday and stop what he thinks is a scheme by his baby mama to rip his life apart. Earlier this week, we reported that Emanuel is suing his baby mama Crystal Torres for accusing him of physically abusing and neglecting their daughter.
The #BlackInkCrew star alleged he only sued Crystal Torres for repeating and elaborating the claim that their 17-year-old daughter Cheyenne made in January that her father pulled her out of the shower and beat her. Ceaser explained that the statement is an alleged lie and that he merely “disciplined” his daughter by taking away her belongings. Now he’s taking legal action, filing a lawsuit for defamation against Crystal for publicly asserting that he was a child abuser.
Ceaser said in the press conference that it was a shame that since he’s now famous, Crystal sees him as a target. He thinks ALL successful Black men go through what he’s going through, calling her his BIGGEST “obstacle.”
“I am concerned for my daughter Cheyenne; her mother has corrupted her. I would do anything in my power to have my daughter back in my life. She is the sole heir to my Black Ink empire.
I am nothing without her, and I miss her by my side. I have been dealing with this family matter for a while. And every time I feel like I am getting somewhere, I am being shut down and pulled away from speaking with my daughter directly…Everything I’ve built has been for my daughter.”
