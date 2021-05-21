Bossip Video

“Shady Baby” Kaavia James has a growing handbag collection like fellow famous tots Kulture and Stormi, and the precious princess couldn’t be happier.

The 2-year-old daughter of Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade melted the Internet into heart-eye goo after her famed mom recently shared a video of her unboxing a present. That present was a pricey and pristine Small Alcove, Grainy Calfskin Valentino purse that MadameNoire reports cost nearly $4K; $3,970 to be exact.

Gabby posted the video of her daughter’s unboxing to her 3.7 million TikTok followers with a message on the screen that read, “Kaavia reacts to her first Valentino purse.”

The cutie who Dwyane and Gabby affectionately call “Shady baby” because of her facial expressions initially thought the bag was a dress, but when she realized it was a purse, she tried to pronounce the bag’s designer label like her mom. She then strutted across the room with her bag.

“I’m a doctor!” said Kaavia.

When Gabby asks Kaavia if she wants to put the purse back inside the box, the tot says she “wants to keep it on” and would rather sleep with her new gift.

“Not her sleeping with her purse 😂,” Union captioned the video.

So much personality! Get that baby a YouTube channel, ASAP!

Gabby and D Wade recently told PEOPLE that their baby girl’s personality inspired the pair to write a children’s book, titled Shady Baby, in her honor.

“People see themselves in Kaav,” said Wade. “Some days you don’t feel like doing your hair. And some days you want to give people shade.” “Shade is her super power because when Kaavia gives you a look, it’s either you’re not respecting her boundaries or something is happening that she doesn’t like,” Union added. “The main takeaway is that she’s free to be this amazing, dynamic, shady at times, loving at times Black little girl when the world has not been so kind to Black girls and women.”

