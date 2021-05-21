Bossip Video

Under the jail, por favor.

Back in 2019, we reported on the then-alleged sexual misconduct of former Major League Baseball pitcher Felipe Vazquez. He was arrested and charged with over 20 counts of felony sex crimes with a 13-year-old girl including 10 counts of child pornography, 10 counts of unlawful contact with a minor, and 1 count of corruption of minors. A Pennsylvania jury has found him guilty of 10 counts of child sexual abuse, two counts of unlawful contact with a minor, one count each of statutory sexual assault, corruption of a minor, and indecent assault of someone under 16. Vazquez was also found not guilty of 10 charges of unlawful contact or communication with a minor. The now-17-year-old victim was in the courtroom when the verdict was handed down.

The judge in the case is expected to sentence Vazquez within 90 days according to DailyMail and he is facing decades in prison under sentencing guidelines. He also faces possible deportation back to his home country of Venezuela.

Vazquez’s sick relationship with the girl began in 2017 after she wished him a happy birthday on social media. Once the illegal text tryst began, he would consistently refer to her as a “kid” in acknowledgment of her youth. When the child’s mother found the correspondence on a cell phone she saw that Vazquez would routinely call her his “possession” and “slave.”

Let him tell it, the girl lied to him saying that she was 17-years-old. He even went as far as to say that she “proved” her age by showing him a Pennsylvania ID. She testified that she had never done such a thing.

