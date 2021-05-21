Bossip Video

No, it wasn’t “God” nor Porsha Williams’ #RHOA “coworker” Falynn who brought her to her sweetie Simon Guobadia, it was actually her best friend.

That’s what The Real Housewife confirmed in a recent comment under a coupled-up pic of herself and the entrepreneur on Instagram.

On Thursday, Porsha, 39, posted a pic of herself alongside the businessman, 56, enjoying a night out on the town.

“Ima stick beside him,” read the caption which is a nod to a popular TikTok video.

And while fans were laughing at Porsha’s catchy caption, her bestie Shamea Morton was weighing in and congratulating her friend for finding love, again. That led to Porsha thanking her for hooking them up behind the scenes.

“Up and motha lovin stuck,” wrote Shamea. “Thank you bestie ! Best matchmaker ever,” commented Porsha.

Read that again.

Shamea hooked these two up????

Oh.

As you can imagine, Bravo watchers are NONE too pleased to see the Shamea the Matchmaker revelation and they’re sending shade the RHOA “friend of the show’s” way.

They’re also alleging that Porsha threw her good girlfriend under the bus.

OOP!

Shamea who Phaedra Parks said at a previous #RHOA Reunion had the “African connection” is happily married to her Kenyan hubby Gerald Mwangi.

So far she’s yet to speak on her Cupid-playing for Porsha.

What do YOU think about Shamea Morton’s matchmaking with Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia?