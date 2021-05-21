Bossip Video

After a judge ruled Deontay Wilder was owed a rematch earlier this week, both sides have come to an agreement to fight in July.

Earlier this week, we reported Deontay Wilder had a judge rule in his favor stating Tyson Fury does indeed owe him a rematch as the original contract stated. When the clause was put in the original contract, it stated there would be a rematch unless the loser declined. At the time, everyone thought Wilder would win and Fury wouldn’t want the rematch however, Fury won the match and took home the gold.

COVID-19 came like a thief in the night, preventing Wilder from being able to move forward to set a date before the terms in the contract expired–but he decided to take legal action for a shot to get his belt back. After the ruling in Wilder’s favor, it seems both sides quickly came to an agreement for the trilogy match, ESPN reports.

The fight is tentatively scheduled for July 24, with a site in Las Vegas to be determined, according to a source familiar with the negotiations. An alternate date targeted for the fight is Aug. 14, ESPN’s Mark Kriegel reported earlier Thursday. Top Rank’s Bob Arum told ESPN he expects the contracts to be signed in the coming days. Purses are split 60-40 in Fury’s favor for this trilogy fight, according to Kriegel.

Many people are underestimating Wilder, claiming he is a one-hitter quitter who can only win with one lucky punch and do not see him winning the third fight. However, after all the extra time he gained from COVID-19 stay-at-home orders and the pain from losing, we wouldn’t rule him out.

On Fury’s end, he just has to hold on and win to receive a massive payday for his victory followed up by the biggest payday ever fighting Anthony Joshua later this year. Between Jake Paul’s shenanigans leading to his Showtime boxing deal and this Wilder lawsuit, it’s a great time to be a boxing fan. Are you not entertained?

