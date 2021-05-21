Bossip Video

We know people want to have fun in the water but there has be somewhere else…

If you live in the Atlanta area or anywhere in Georgia really, then you know that Lake Lanier is essentially a death trap. That isn’t to say that those who have lost their lives to the historically fatal lake are at fault but the lake is historically fatal. Every single year, multiple times per year, people die drowning in the man-made water hole and along with sadness comes the same incredulous reaction, “why do people keep going there?”

One might be inclined to think that last year would have served as a reprieve from death due to the COVID-19 restrictions but Governor Brian Kemp was too busy spit shining Donald Trump’s Ferragamos to mandate significant closure of public properties like the lake. Thus, seven people drowned and three more died in boating accidents.

According to the AJC, Lake Lanier claimed its third life of 2021 yesterday evening when a 19-year-old male was found under 22 feet of water after attempting to swim across the cove. The report states that he appeared to get tired and couldn’t make the entire length of the swim. The name of the deceased is being withheld from the public until the family can be notified.

Please, we’re begging you, please stop going to Lake Lanier to swim. If you want to tan, cool. Stand around and drink with your buddies, great. But for the love of God, please don’t get in that water.