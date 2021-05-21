Bossip Video

Sweet Tooth!

So far this year we’ve watched a giant monkey slap-box a giant lizard, Greek Gods battle evil aliens from space and gang-affiliated ninjas who control fire and ice in enjoyably ridiculous movies/shows that set the tone for dystopian human-animal hybrid adventure series “Sweet Tooth” coming to Netflix next month.

Executive produced by Robert Downey Jr. and his wife Susan, the intriguing series (based on the beloved DC comic book series by Jeff Lemir) picks up after “The Great Crumble” wreaked havoc on the world and led to the mysterious emergence of hybrids — babies born part human, part animal.

Unsure if hybrids are the cause or result of the virus, many humans fear and hunt them in a hopeless dystopian world where a sheltered hybrid deer-boy named Gus (Christian Convery) unexpectedly befriends a wandering loner named Jepperd (Nonso Anozie) after living safely in his secluded forest home for a decade.

Together, they set out on an extraordinary adventure across what’s left of America in search of answers— about Gus’ origins, Jepperd’s past, and the true meaning of home. But their story is full of unexpected allies and enemies, and Gus quickly learns the lush, dangerous world outside the forest is more complex than he ever could have imagined.

“We wanted to make a show that offers escape and adventure, where nature is reclaiming the world and in many ways it feels like a fairytale,” said Executive Producer, Writer, Director & Co-Showrunner Jim Mickle about the ambitious series. “Sweet Tooth” is a new kind of dystopian story, it’s very lush and hopeful. We want people to come into this world where there’s beauty and hope and adventure. This is a sweeping story — we ride on trains, climb mountaintops, run through forests. This is a show about what makes a family, what home really means, and why it’s important to keep faith in humanity.”

“Sweet Tooth” premieres June 4th on Netflix.