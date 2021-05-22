Bossip Video

Kylie Jenner said, “LISTEN, I am not one of them!”

The makeup mogul is setting the record straight on her relationship status with Travis Scott after rumors surfaced of them being in an “open relationship.”

The rumors were published by The Daily Mail on Friday, May 21st, and caught the eye of Kylie Jenner’s team. Soon enough the 23-year-old took to Twitter later that day to set the record straight.

“You guys really just make up anything,” she tweeted. “I’m not discrediting anyone who is in an open relationship but it’s just careless and disrespectful to throw this narrative out there without knowing what’s true.”

Kylie and her baby daddy Travis have been spotted out lately casually enjoying time with family and friends. It started with the pair celebrating Travis’ 29th birthday on April 30th in Miami, FL. A week later the two were seen out and about in Cali partaking on a triple date with famous couples, Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker, as well as Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber.

In April, E! News reported the reality star and rapper are simply “good friends” and devoted parents to their 3-year-old daughter, Stormi. While the reality star was quick to tell people to stay out her business she has not clarified whether they are dating — exclusively or otherwise — again. Jenner and Scott first began dating in 2017, but the makeup mogul confirmed they’d split in October 2019.

Listen Kylie, we’re not here to judge. It’s a lot of baby mamas going back to their baby daddy, hey, look at your big sis Khloé! If co-parenting is going well and a rekindled love is on the horizon, do you boo!