Busting Loose! Lil Nas X Nearly Premieres More Than New Live Performance Thanks To Wardrobe Malfunction On SNL [VIDEO]

Check the tape! Did you see that?

On the 46th season finale of Saturday Night Live, musical guest Lil Nas X performed his controversial hit song “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” for the first time. The music video for the song broke the internet when the rapper showed off his skills while pole dancing straight to hell and giving the devil a lapdance. Everyone expected a super sexy spectacle, but when Lil Nas X dipped it low during his highly anticipated live pole dance, the fiery leather pants he wore seemed to rip at the seam.

The show must go on! Like the superstar he is, Lil Nas X gracefully finished the song and improvised the rest of his choreography with strategic crotch-grabbing so he wouldn’t go full Lenny Kravitz.

Later that night Lil Nas X also performed “Sun Goes Down,” a heartfelt ballad and counterpart to “Montero” that reflects on his struggles with loneliness, bullying, anti-Blackness, contemplating self-harm, and finding acceptance as a Black gay boy. The music video, which already has over 6 million views, depicted a younger Lil Nas X closing up at Taco Bell, finding a community online with Nicki Minaj stans, and crying in the bathroom while attending prom alone. He performed in a bright white suit with bullet holes and dripping blood details.

Lil Nas X immediately laughed at himself on Twitter and also confirmed that the slip was not a planned stunt.

The “Old Town Road” rapper revealed that a busted seam was one of many hiccups with the “Montero” performance, but he made it look damn good regardless. Lil Nas X remains undefeated, especially on the internet.