Despite them being spotted together numerous times, Lamar Odom and Karlie Redd are not a couple, allegedly.

Odom denied the rumor Friday during a virtual visit to The Wendy Williams Show in between speaking on “Lamar Odom Reborn”, a documentary that highlights his journey to beat addiction and anxiety through the use of psychedelic medicines.

When asked by the host if he’s seeing the “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta” star, the basketball player made a clarification.

“We’re friends,” said Odom. “Really good friends, getting to know each other,” said Lamar.

Wendy also grilled the athlete about his alleged “fake relationship” with Karlie and expressed her disapproval. “Not that I have a problem with Karlie Redd, I just have a problem with Karlie Redd with Lammy,” Wendy said before she asked if they “sleep together.”

“As friends, no,” said Lamar.

Karlie and Lamar were previously spotted in Atlanta at an event promoting a celebrity boxing fight between former reality stars Peter Gunz and Cisco Rosado ahead of Lamar’s fight against Aaron Carter. Prior to that, the two were seen amongst Karlie’s fellow “Love & Hip Hop” stars Mendeecess and Yandy Harris.

According to Lamar, despite the public outings, he’s still a single man.

"I'm still single, Wendy," said Odom. "Happily single. I'm in Atlanta."





Lamar has been previously open with Wendy about his relationship status.

He told the host back in February that his ex Sabrina Parr whom he described as a “hurt woman” and a “decrepit reptilian type of woman” slept with his ex-wife Khloe Kardashian’s “significant other”, Tristan Thompson.

"I did, but to be honest with you, Wendy, there was some things that kinda always made me look at her out the corner of my eye," he said. "Yeah, like when she told me that she had slept with my ex-wife's significant other. C'mon Wendy, you can put that together. I don't say names if I don't have to but…"





Lamar LOVES spilling all his business to Wendy.

