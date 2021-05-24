Bossip Video

Major congrats are in order for former American Idol winner Fantasia Barrino and her hubby Kendall Taylor who have welcomed their baby girl! Fantasia announced the news last night that their blessing, Keziah Taylor, arrived on ‘5-23-21’ according to the mom who referred to the baby girl as their “little angel.”

The joyful singer shared a powerful maternity photo to make the baby announcement to fans on Instagram.

In the photo, baby bumping Fantasia, 36, wears an elaborate animal print gown with matching gloves in full glam makeup, while rocking her signature short hair. Behind the star is the image of a majestic-looking elephant, which she said represents “patience, strength, power, and remembrance.”

“The Elephant is the animal I chose to surround @keziahlondontaylor with because it represents patience, strength, power and remembrance. Just a few of the qualities that her presence has brought into our lives and this world.” We were patient waiting on you to enter this world and we will always remember the strength that it took for me and @salute1st to create something as powerful as your life itself. Happy Birthday to our little Angel 5-23-21 and may God keep and cover you for the rest of your days!”

Good for them!!

This is exceptional news for Fantasia who previously shared she experienced some fertility issues before becoming pregnant naturally. Keziah is her third child and first with her husband of three years, Kendall Taylor. Taylor, who has a son Treshaun from a previous relationship, also announced his daughter’s birth on Instagram.

“Today I experienced something that rewrote my personal definition of a Black Woman. To observe my Queen @tasiasword bring my little Angel @keziahlondontaylor into this world elevated my understanding and sense of pride, respect and admiration for black women.” “Yahweh, please empower me to lead and protect my wife and children with the highest level of wisdom, power and discipline that I have to capacity to receive!” Happy Birthday to my little Kezzy Bear!”

Congrats to Fantasia and Kendall Taylor!