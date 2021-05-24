Bossip Video

The 2021 Billboard Music Awards took place last night and there were some attention-grabbing style standouts on the black carpet.

In particular, DaBaby and Drake both turned heads with their outfits.

DaBaby who took home Top Rap Song for his Hot 100 topper “Rockstar” with Roddy Ricch donned a first Black sorority-style ensemble that included a green Gucci suit, light pink turtle neck, and a hot pink hat…

while Drizzy accepted his award for Artist of the Decade with his son Adonis by his side in oatmeal-tinged three-piece Tom Ford.

He also posed with his parents Sandi Graham and Dennis Graham…

and snapped a shot with Tina Lawson who looked chic and stylish in a studded suit.

Kehlani’s three-piece red Tony Ward ensemble offset by her brunette tresses turned heads…

and lovebird Megan Fox’s Balmain dress matched her boo Machine Gun Kelly’s black tuxedo jacket. The two also rocked matching manicures.

Doja Cat’s black and white striped two-piece ensemble was another style standout.

For the big night, stylist Brett Alan Nelson outfitted Doja who took home Top R&B Female Artist and performed alongside SZA, in Archive Balmain by Olivier Rousteing.

Her 2021 Billboard Music Awards look also included three ornate braids secured by hairstylist to the stars Jared Henderson @JStayReady_ who noted that Doja’s entire getup was a nod to Afrofuturism.

Alicia Keys was also on hand at last night’s awards in an intricate Valentino train…

H.E.R. rocked a Christian Dior pre-fall 2021 look…

and Saweetie’s Giambattista Valli gown was perfectly peachy.

 

On a side note, Saweetie’s ex Quavo was also on hand alongside his Migos cohorts who performed alongside DJ Khaled.

YOU tell us;  which Billboard Music Award style standout was your fave???

