Bossip Video

Drake receives the top honor of the night at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, receiving ‘Artist Of The Decade’ with a little help from his adorable son Adonis and NBA legend LeBron James.

Last night in Los Angeles, Billboard hosted its 2021 awards show and managed to deliver a COVID-19 approved celebration of music. One of the big awards of the night, if not the biggest, was Drake receiving the award for Artist Of The Decade. This is a major accomplishment and milestone–not many are in that club with him, which sets Drake aside from everyone else doing music, as there’s not much else Drake can do at this point in his career.

The intro to accepting his award was an event in itself. The video, dubbed “Certain Destiny,” features Drake narrating the early years of his career formulating his greatness, then switches to LeBron James narrating the greatness from the formula he made.

Drake accepted the award with his adorable little man Adonis by his side with his day one friends and family behind him. Instead of having his famous friends and his peers on stage.

Even with eight number 1’s on the Billboard 100 chart and four Grammys underneath his belt, the “God’s Plan” hitmaker revealed during his moving speech that he is still self-conscious about his music.

“Even if I do a good job, I always wonder how I could have done it better,” the 34-year-old musician explained at the annual ceremony. “I rarely celebrate anything.”

The OVO label head continued on to say that his fear and self-doubt have been the driving force throughout his successful career.

“Just for anyone watching this that’s wondering how this happened, you know that’s really the answer.” “It’s being so unsure of how you’re getting it done that you just kind of keep going in the hopes of figuring out the formula. Feeling so lucky and blessed that the fear of losing it keeps you up at night,” he added.

Drake finished off his touching speech sending love to his friends and “beautiful family.”

“I want to dedicate this award to my friends, I want to dedicate this award to my longtime collaborators,” he said during his speech. “I want to dedicate this award to all my peers, all your decisions, and the music you make really does have me tossing and turning at night trying to figure out what I should do next. Thank you to my beautiful family.”

So touching! Looks like Adonis got a bit emotional during the speech too.

Now, Drake is back in album mode with his project Certified Lover Boy to be released in the coming weeks. Until then, you can watch his acceptance speech below.