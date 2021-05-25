Heyyy Janelle & Seven

“Bad Girls Club” Season 11 alum Janelle Shanks and Season 17’s Seven Craft have been shining on Zeus Network’s latest hit show “BADDIES ATL” starring OG bad girls Tanisha Thomas, Natalie Nunn, Sarah Oliver, Christina Salgado, Judi Jai, Mehgan James, and Sidney Starr who reconnect to reminisce, settle old scores and engage in feather-flapping fisticuffs in the A.

“Tanisha’s always gonna be my BGC sister, we’ve been in each other’s weddings, we’ve been in each other’s baby showers, our families know each other at this point, we just are always gonna have our differences,” said Natalie in our exclusive interview. “We’ll always bump heads but there will always be love there. I don’t have a sister so I just say sister bond but we do bump heads, we bump heads every day.”

Once newcomer Sidney Starr is thrown into the mix, the OG Baddies prove that being a bad girl is not just who they are but what they do, especially if you’re Janelle Shanks and Seven Craft who elevate the show with their carefree hot girl energy.

Joined by network founder Lemuel “Lemmie” Plummer, our BGC faves were on their best behavior (well, kinda) while serving looks at the pink carpet premiere in Atlanta last week.

Co-executive producer Tanisha Thomas and Natalie Nunn looked especially nice on the carpet that included major media outlets, industry tastemakers, and special guests like OG Bad Girl Amber Meade – who displayed a baby bump!; rapper Euro Gotit, Milan Christopher, Recording artist Mikael Amoré, actor Terrence Green, TV personality Kiyomi Leslie and more.

“BADDIES ATL” airs Sunday nights on Zeus Network. To subscribe, visit TheZeusNetwork.com and peep Janelle & Seven’s hottest pics on the flip.