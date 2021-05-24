Bossip Video

The Billboard Music Awards went down on Sunday, May 23, featuring some seriously impressive performances from the biggest artists in the industry.

The night kicked off with a performance from Doja Cat and SZA, who came together to perform their massive hit “Kiss Me More” together for the first time. After Doja started solo and commanded the stage alongside her faceless backup dancers, SZA made her grand entrance to finish off the song and join in on some mesmerizing choreography.





Another memorable performance last night came from The Weeknd, who is always reaching new heights with his attention to detail. The Toronto native took to a massive open parking lot to deliver a music performance that doubled as a car show, with the choreographed vehicles nearly hitting him as they speedily drove around the singer while he gave fans a rendition of “Save Your Tears.”





Before the show even began, we got a performance from three music heavyweights: H.E.R., Migos, and DJ Khaled, who came together to perform “We Going Crazy.”





Bad Bunny ditched his usual awards show route, in which we’ve seen him perform his hit “Dákiti” with Jhay Cortez, instead opting for a slower performance with a rendition of his breakup ballad, “Te Deseo Lo Mejor.”





Check out more performances from Sunday’s festivities down below.

Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis Perform “Optimistic” with special guests.





Alicia Keys performs a medley of hits from her career.





P!NK performs some of the biggest songs from her career over the past two decades.





BTS performs their new song, “Butter.”





Karol G performs two of her hits: “BICHOTA” and “EL MAKINÓN.”





The Jonas Brothers come together to perform a medley of tracks both new and old.