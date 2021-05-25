‘Run The World’: From Relationship Rigors To Wardrobe Wins, “BOSSIP’s Best Moments” From Episode 2 [VIDEO]

Did you happen to catch “Run The World” on STARZ last night?

The series stars Amber Stevens West, Andrea Bordeaux, Bresha Webb and Corbin Reid as four friends tackling life in Harlem. The fresh new show is drawing comparisons to “Sex and the City” and “Girlfriends,” thanks in part to the way the series balances female friendships and girl talk with racy romantic scenes and the pressures of demanding and fast-paced careers.

Here’s the official show description:



RUN THE WORLD follows a tight-knit circle of smart, funny, and vibrant thirty-something Black women, as they each take their own path towards a common life goal: running the world. Based in Harlem, these fiercely loyal best friends provide support and honest advice to each other while facing the many challenges life throws their way — complex struggles as Black women, the chaos of living in the concrete jungle, dating and relationships, family drama, and striving for career success — all while endeavoring to make that climb to the top as they build their own empires. With showrunner and executive producer Yvette Lee Bowser (Living Single, black-ish, Netflix’s Dear White People) and creator and executive producer Leigh Davenport (The Perfect Find, Wendy Williams: The Hot Topic, BET’s Boomerang) at the helm, the new series offers a candid look into Black friendship and the Black female experience.

We’ve been enjoying the show so far, so BOSSIP’s Sr. Content Director Janeé Bolden and Deputy Editor Dani Canada got together to discuss the “BOSSIP Best Moments” from episode two of “Run The World”. Check out their convo below!

As you can tell, we truly enjoyed episode two, but we didn’t have time to discuss everything! What were your favorite moments from the show? Did we miss your favorite look? How about quote? Whose relationship drama is most like your own?

Tune In Every Sunday night at 8:30pm EST for new episodes of “Run The World”. Also available on the Starz App!