Bossip Video

Bryshere Gray, the actor known for his role as Hakeem on “Empire” has pleaded guilty to felony domestic violence and his actions come with some STEEP consequences.

Reportedly, the star is set to spend 10 days in prison after owning up to felony aggravated assault in his ongoing domestic violence case, new court documents obtained by TMZ have revealed…and that’s not all! As part of his plea agreement, after serving the 10 days in county jail, the star will remain on 3 years probation.

During his probational period, Gray will be required to enroll in a domestic violence offender treatment program and submit to drug and alcohol testing. In addition to all of that, he’s been ordered to pay an undisclosed amount of restitution as well. Reportedly, he also must check in with his probation officer within 72 hours of being contacted by law enforcement and he needs written approval from police before associating with anyone who has a criminal record.

As we reported back in July of 2020, Gray’s wife, Candice Jimdar told police she’d been assaulted at her home “for several hours” by her husband. When police arrived they said the woman had numerous visible injuries on her body and said she was strangled by Gray until she “temporarily lost consciousness.”

When authorities tried to contact Gray at his home but he refused to come out and cooperate. That’s when police said they enlisted the SWAT team and crisis negotiators.

Following a bizarre police interview tape that surfaced back in February of Gray telling an untruthful account of what happened leading up to their domestic dispute, Jimdar told police that the actor suffered from bipolar disorder and ADHD. The wife of the Empire actor also admitted to officials that she had threatened to hurt herself in order to stop him from beating her.

Sadly, this isn’t the first time that Bryshere has had a run-in with the law. In 2019 the troubled actor was hit with a misdemeanor in Chicago for driving an unauthorized vehicle without a license or insurance.