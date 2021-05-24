Bossip Video

Lord have mercy…

As many of you already know, hatred for Black people and Black skin is not confined to the 50 states of America. In almost every society in the world, there is a faction of folks who despise anything related to Black power and justice for Black people. Sadly, this hatred can have devastating consequences for those who want to promote messages of our resistance to white supremacy.

According to CNN, a Black Lives Matter activist in London named Sasha Johnson was shot in the head Sunday morning after receiving numerous death threats as a result of activist work. “Britain’s first Black-led political party”, the Taking the Initiative Party, relayed the news via their Facebook:

Police responded to reports of gunfire at a house party around 3 am Sunday morning and promptly transported Sasha to a local South London hospital where she was listed in critical condition. This morning TTIP updated the public on her condition:

Met’s Specialist Crime Command detectives are currently investigating all persons who attended that house party to see if leads develop.

“A dedicated team of detectives is working tirelessly to identify the person or persons responsible for this shooting,” said Detective Chief Inspector Jim Tele. He added that “they need the public’s help,” and urged people to come forward if they witnessed or had heard information about the incident.

Sasha is a mother of three children and people are horrified to hear of the violence that has been done to her. Parliament member Claudia Webbe took to Twitter to offer her sympathies and thoughts on gun violence.

We truly hope that Sasha has a full and speedy recovery for herself, her family, the community-at-large, and especially for her children who desperately need their mother.