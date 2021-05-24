Bossip Video

Karrueche recently blew out 33 candles on her birthday cake with a gang of her friends while kiki’ing in Miami.

Over the weekend the socialite/ actress celebrated her b-day with a party hosted by PrettyLittleThing at Kiki On The River.

After making an entrance into the chic waterfront venue and posing for pics outside…

she posed for pics inside with fellow PrettyLittleThing ambassador/creative director Teyana Taylor who donned a scintillating barely-there dress from her own PLT collection.

Karrueche partied the night away with not only Teyana but her costars from BET’s “Games People Play” season 2. Rueche’s GPP crew consisted of “Insecure” star Sarunas J. Jackson, “Social Society” host Kendall Kyndall, actresses Karen Obilom and Parker McKenna, and soul singing stunner Tanerélle.

She was also joined by her good friend/longtime stylist EJ King.

Karrueche’s big birthday bash included several more photo ops, a three-tier birthday cake, floral arrangements, and a gang of PLT balloons.

Prior to her party, Karrueche also celebrated on a yacht and captioned the post “Big 33.”

Happy 33rd birthday Karrueche!

What do YOU think about Karueche kiki’ing at KiKi for her b-day?