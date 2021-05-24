Bossip Video

“New Monica!”

Monica’s got an exciting new gig and it’s perfect for fans of not only the GRAMMY® Award-winning singer/songwriter but of true crime and all the nail-biting suspense it invokes.

VH1 today announced its new true-crime series, “Infamy: When Fame Turns Deadly” hosted by Monica is premiering Monday, June 7th at 10 pm ET/PT following the season premiere of Cartel Crew, and BOSSIP’s got a first look at the extended trailer.

In the eight-episode series, Monica, who knows firsthand what being in the spotlight can bring, explores celebrity cases where notoriety and fame turn fatal. Each exciting episode unravels the mystery and the motives behind the crimes; revealing a dark side to being in the public eye when betrayal, jealousy, and greed lead to tragedy.

Cases featured this season include the murder of NBA player Lorenzen Wright and the investigation of his shocking death. If you can recall Wright went missing in 2010 before someone very, very close to him was convicted for his murder.

Other cases featured are the death of Hip-Hop artist on the rise Young Greatness, who was gunned down under mysterious circumstances in his hometown of New Orleans; a runway model found dead at the bottom of a swimming pool, and a popular Chicago radio personality targeted by someone nobody could expect.

“The price of fame can be deadly,” says Monica in the trailer.

VH1’s “Infamy: When Fame Turns Deadly” hosted by Monica premieres Monday, June 7th, at 10 pm ET/PT