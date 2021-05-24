Bossip Video

Welp… If there was any question about how Montana Yao feels about Larsa Pippen, we now have all the answers we need and more.

Malik Beasley publicly apologized to his wife for putting her in a bad situation for months — referring to his shortlived relationship with Larsa Pippen, which lasted approximately from late November/earlly December until mid-March by our estimates. During that time, Pippen claimed multiple times that the Beasleys were already separated before she entered the picture. Part of Beasley’s apology included shots at his relationship with Pippen — including remarks that photo opps at the mall are childish and not him and also that he ended the relationship because it couldn’t compare to what he had with his wife. While we have yet to see a public reaction from Larsa, based on comments Montana Yao made on her IG story — she did react privately. Apparently what she had to say did not sit well with Yao, who posted the following message:

@larsapippen Your threats are good over here ma’am try somewhere else. You really need to be put in check or something cause you really wildin out here thinking you bout to tell either Malik or I how to act. So now you got me hot and I’m not holding back no more. I been already told you to shut your trap because you embarrassed yourself enough already. Both of you were wrong as hell but YOU ma’am had the nerve to talk all that sh*t to me as if I was wrong?

Wow. What kind of threats do you think were made? Clearly Montana is angry. And many people would say rightfully so…

Montana’s message to Larsa continued with cutting remarks:

First of all we as women don’t claim you, you wouldn’t know girl code if it slapped you in the face you just a old desperate thirsty a** ran thru blow up doll. You call paparazzi every single day and every single man. Sh*t is sad and lame af. You need clout that bad at your age? Like I’ll be damned if I’m walking around behaving like that in 23 years.. smdh and I’ll really be damed to EVER embarrass my children like that sheeesh. Like GOOO SPEND TIME WITH YO KIDS!

OUCH. A ran-through blow-up doll. She called her a clout chaser and said she embarrassed her kids. All valid points? Or below the belt?

Besides claiming that Pippen calls the paps on herself and her dates, Montana also accused her of running to the media to break the news of her split with Malik first in order to avoid embarrassment:

You ran to the media because u needed everyone to think you ended wth Malik cause you too embarrassed that you just keep getting passed around like a hot potatoe. Cmon now let’s stop putting lies out there haven’t you learned at your age they backfire? You really tried to trap Malik too lmao tryna get him to go to fertility clinics with u? Are you crazy? You barely even spend time with the kids you already have and you want more? You’re embarrassing and woman to woman you should probably tap out now cause you really going out bad. All those fillers and surgery can’t fix that insecure soul. Go work on yourself, read a book, something to better your life while you still have the time..

Wow… She just blew our minds. Larsa was trying to have a baby by Malik? That’s just wild.

What do you think about Montana’s message? Is she giving Larsa too much attention? Or just saying what needed to be said?