Bossip Video

Ray J and Princess Love are still picking up the pieces in their marriage after separating last year over Ray’s alleged infidelity and figuring things out. The couple decided to delve into some of the hard questions they’ve had while filming for VH1’s “Couples Retreat” and things got tense on last night’s episode.

Remember when Ray J was spotted tongue kissing Sarah Oliver while still married to Princess? Apparently, Ray and Princess still lived together throughout their separation and the mother of his two kids had more questions for him about what he was doing during that breakup.

Princess: Have you been entertaining b*tches since you filed for divorce? Ray J: I entertained a couple b*tches. Princess: Where’d you meet them? Ray J: I went to the strip club.

Ray J shared with viewers that he was caught creepin’ recently but says he didn’t go too far.

I made a mistake in Atlanta and reached out to some random…and she went through my phone and saw that. Never once did I hook up with the person. Was I wrong? Absolutely.

On the flip side, Ray feels like all of his creepin’ may have caught up to him because not he suspects that Princess might be sending someone sexy photos behind his back. The singer and actor asked his wife straight up about a piece of lingerie he saw poking out of her purse that he says she never wore for him.

“I saw lingerie in your purse” Ray told Princess who seemed confused. “I have lingerie in my purse, in my drawers…” she said, very matter of factly.

Do YOU think Princess might be creepin’ on Ray J this time? Hit play to see it.