A Reggaeton singer by the name of Nfasis ended up going viral after pictures from his wedding made their way through social media. For some reason, the artist got married wearing a white t-shirt, distressed jean shorts, white socks, and a pair of slides.

To make matters even worse for his poor wife Diane Vargas de Garcia, who looks beautiful in all the photos, the Dominican artist wore a straight face in every single picture, not cracking a single smile. It seems everyone but Nfasis got the memo about attending a wedding, with the couple’s two daughters dressed in beautiful gowns while doing bridesmaids duty.

It’s pretty obvious that Nfasis pulled this stunt in an effort to go viral–mission complete–but it’s unclear whether or not his wife was in on it. She took to Instagram and posted a video from the wedding and the moment her husband entered the room.

“The delivery arriving at the wedding and didn’t bring the water bottle 😑 at least you should have worn a tie,” she wrote in her caption.

Nfasis and Vargas de Garcia have been together for some time, and it is being reported that they are expecting their third child together, a girl.

While this whole situation didn’t start going viral on social media until this week, according to the couple’s social media activity, this wedding happened in 2020. In December of last year, Nfasis dedicated a song to his wife, using footage from the wedding for the music video.

Unfortunately, it would appear their differences in attire have been a longstanding issue.