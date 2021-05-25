Bossip Video

XXXTentaction’s mother, Cleopatra Bernard, is being sued by X’s half brother, who alleges she is playing shady tricks with the estate of the late rapper.

In the summer of 2018, the death of XXXTentacion shook the entire industry as the rapper was viciously murdered over senseless greed in his hometown. Since then, his mother, Cleopatra Bernard, has done her best to carry on his vision and legacy, running everything from his music projects and foundations to managing his estate.

According to NBC Miami, his estate is in dispute yet again, this time, by his half brother, who claims X’s mother is hiding money in different accounts.

Broward County court records show Corey Pack, the brother of the rapper whose real name was Jahseh Onfroy, filed a complaint last week against Onfroy’s mother, Cleopatra Bernard. The complaint claims that Bernard, who controls Onfroy’s estate and record label, created holding and other companies and transferred money into them from the estate. Last week’s fraudulent transfer complaint is now the third action in Broward Circuit Court stemming from Onfroy’s death. Pack sued Bernard and others last summer, seeking what he claims is his fair share of an estate he then valued at more than $50 million. Pack’s lawyer, Robert Stok, said Thursday the latest “fraudulent transfer complaint seeks to recover assets being transferred from the probate estate by XXX’s mother, Cleo Bernard, in order to deprive our client Corey Pack, of recovery, if he’s successful in his efforts to secure his inheritance rights either under his late brother’s trust or will.

Corey and one other brother both have a 25% interest in the estate, while XXX’s mom has a 50% interest, according to records. Usually in these situations, especially involving an estate, even if everything is done right, it’s hard to get everyone on the same page without transparent accounting. Those books have to be open for everyone to see and then, hopefully, the family can move forward and fix those relationships.