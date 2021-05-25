Bossip Video

Lela Rochon’s daughter, Asia Rochon Fuqua, is paying tribute to her mom in a big way.

An all-grown-up Asia attended her senior prom over the weekend, showing up to the festivities wearing a gorgeous red strapless gown that comes from her mom’s private collection.

Rochon shared some family photos from the special occasion on Instagram, which immediately caught the attention of fans who recognized the dress. When Asia–whose father is famous director Antoine Fuqua–slipped into the stunning gown, she looked just like her mom did when she wore it back in the day.

“Yes, I saved the dress,” Rochon wrote in her caption. “Wasn’t sure why but now I know. #vintage”

The series of photos posted by Lela includes a side-by-side of herself wearing the dress back in the 90s alongside her teenager looking just as gorgeous in the strapless look in 2021. She also posted a selection of photos of her and her husband posing proudly alongside their daughter, looking like one big happy family.

Looking so stunning at senior prom is just one of the exciting things Asia has going for her this year, as the graduate is getting ready to attend the University of Southern California this fall. There, she will be a part of a freshman class full of famous faces, including Natalia Bryant and Storm Reid.