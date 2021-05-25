Bossip Video

In white folks with [alleged] crime family ties news…

There’s lots to unpack when it comes to two estranged sisters, an alleged hired hitman, and a shocking allegiance—so take a seat and get comfy.

Caroline Manzo might no longer be part of The Real Housewives of New Jersey but she’s feeling the wrath of Bravo fans for her shocking actions.

If you can recall, Caroline, wife to Albert Manzo, joined #RHONJ before her blood sister Dina the then-wife of Albert’s brother Tommy Manzo joined in season two. The siblings had tumultuous times and Caroline quit the show after season 5 citing her “moral compass” while noting that “the burden became too heavy in her personal life.”





As for Dina, she left in season two before briefly returning in season 6 and ultimately cutting off contact with her sister and their brother, Chris. Prior to their estrangement Caroline claimed that she and Dina were “thick as thieves” so fans were sad to see things fall apart.

Now Caroline and Dita’s relationship is back in the spotlight because of an ongoing case surrounding Dina’s ex-husband Tommy.

PageSix reports that Tommy Manzo was recently released from jail despite the fact that he is accused of attacking his ex-wife Dina and her now-husband, Dave Cantin, in 2017.

Tommy is accused of targeting the couple in a violent home invasion and robbery where they were zip-tied and Dave was beaten with baseball bats while jewelry was stolen. Prosecutors alleged that Tommy whom they described as an “obsessed ex-husband” was joined by his accomplice James Mainello during the crime.

“This is what happens when you f-ck with a guy from Paterson,” one of the assailants allegedly told the couple amid the beating.

That’s not all however, Tommy Manzo is also part of a federal case in which prosecutors allege that he hired reputed Lucchese crime family associate John Perna as a hitman to beat Cantin outside a strip mall in 2015.

In exchange for the beatdown, Perna allegedly got a discount for his wedding at the Brownstone, an event space Manzo co-owns with his brother in Paterson,” reports PageSix. Manzo denies the charges in the federal case and plans to fight them at trial, his attorney, Amy Luria, said.

Despite all these alleged incidents of violence, Monmouth County Judge Paul Escandon ordered Tommy Manzo released from jail at the end of a detention hearing Friday despite him facing robbery, burglary, aggravated assault, criminal restraint, and stalking charges.

According to Manzo’s attorney, his client is innocent and it was backed by the likes of dozens of people who wrote letters of support for him including Dina’s own sister Caroline who called her brother-in-law “kind-hearted and caring.”

WHEW! MESSY!

As you can imagine Bravo fans are BIG mad at Caroline and calling her a “horrible sister.”

They’re also noting that Dina spoke out herself and said she needs to “laugh to keep from crying” on a post from a friend who slammed Caroline for being “thick as thieves” with Tommy Manzo instead of her own sibling.

“Normally Lukey I would ask you to take this down but ya know what? I’m starting to think some just expect us to stay quiet while they continue to hurt others…that’s what gives them that ‘power,’” Dina wrote in the comments section of the post. “I’ll say it again…it’s not ok to take kindness for weakness,” she added. “Plus if I don’t laugh at this point I’ll just continue to cry. I love you.”

Caroline has yet to speak on her backing of Tommy Manzo but previously said that her allegiance will “align with the truth.”