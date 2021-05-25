Bossip Video

Jeremih joins ‘Power Book IV: Force’ at Starz.

Jeremih is a multi-talented artist who has written some of your favorite artist’s biggest hits. He’s even penned a ton of hits for himself and has a voice that can’t be denied. Aside from writing, he’s also an amazing instrumentalist, producer, and rapper. Anything you can think of within the music industry, he’s been there and done that from Grammy nominations to topping the Billboard charts.

Last year, Jeremih faced an unexpected battle after he contracted COVID-19 and nearly lost his life. Luckily, he bounced back and is returning to work, but on a different side of the business. Variety is reporting that Jeremih is now branching out and taking a shot at acting by joining the cast of Power Book IV: Force.

Jeremih has been cast in the upcoming Starz series “Power Book IV: Force”. As previously announced, the series centers on fan-favorite character Tommy Egan (Joseph Sikora) after he cuts ties and puts New York in his rearview mirror for good. Jeremih will play Elijah, a high-ranking member of CBI who knows how the drug game is played and isn’t afraid to bend the rules. As Jenard Sampson’s (Kris D. Lofton) closest ally, there’s nothing he won’t do to prove his loyalty to both the Sampson brothers.

Jeremih’s addition is sure to please any fan of Power, especially if you’re still in it and watching consistently, it’s safe to say you are a fan for life. Hopefully, Jeremih becomes a fan favorite and we can see him reprise his role in other Power spinoffs and perhaps land other projects.

Jeremih continues to add to his already impressive resume. The Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter, and producer broke out onto the scene with his debut track “Birthday Sex” in 2009 that hit number four on the US Billboard Hot 100 Chart. The R&B crooner has had 21 Billboard Hot 100 hits gaining notoriety for singles like “Down On Me” and “On Chill” which he was featured on alongside Wale.