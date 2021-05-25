Black Woman OWN The Conversation: Oprah Winfrey To Lead Discussion On Black Trauma On Anniversary Of George Floyd’s Death

Ms. Oprah Winfrey herself is hosting a special conversation around mental health and black trauma on OWN tonight.

The special two-hour episode of “Black Women OWN The Conversation” premieres TONIGHT at 9p ET/PT following “OWN and P&G Present: Widen The Screen – A Fuller View of Black Life.”

The episode features an audience of Black women in an in-depth conversation regarding mental health and trauma impacting the Black community led by Oprah Winfrey, Emmy-award winning host and journalist Adrienne Bankert, and leading social impact strategist Jotaka Eaddy featuring special guests California Surgeon General Dr. Nadine Burke Harris, Actor and Comedian Kym Whitley, and Activist, Scholar, and Educator Dr. Dena Simmons. Dr. Gail Wyatt, Professor of Psychiatry and Biobehavioral Sciences at the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center also joins.

Airing on the anniversary of George Floyd’s tragic death, “Black Women OWN The Conversation: Mental Health and Trauma” offers resources and key takeaways to start healing from trauma, particularly after a difficult year where the Black community has been disproportionately affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and the emotional toll of the ongoing fight for racial justice and equality.

Check out clips from the show below:

Oprah on Turning “Pain Into Purpose”





Play



Kym Whitley Talks About “The Talk”